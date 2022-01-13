Operational Technology Consultant (OT Infrastructure) at Wolfpack Information Risk (Pty) Ltd

This is a 12 months contract position that requires that the candidate relocates to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the duration of the contract. The package will include flights at the beginning and end of the contract and costs for accommodation. Assistance will be provided to obtain the relevant visas. Degrees will need to be validated/certified. Double Covid vaccinations are required.

Configure, test, and monitor the ICS infrastructure for the company. Support with the development and

configuration of use cases. Provide subject matter advice on ICS cybersecurity.

Understand various industrial control systems and their purpose, application, function, and dependencies on network IP and industrial communications.

Work with control network infrastructure design (network architecture concepts, including topology, protocols, and components) and their relation to IEC 62443 and the Purdue

Model.

Model. Run Windows and Linux command-line tools to analyze the system looking for high-risk items and basic scripting to automate the running of programs to perform continuous

monitoring of various tools.

monitoring of various tools. Operating Systems administration (system administration concepts for Unix/Linux and/orWindows operating systems).

Aware of ICS systems’ security lifecycle.

Better understand information assurance principles and tenets (confidentiality, integrity, availability, authentication, non-repudiation).

Support on incident response and handling.

Map different ICS technologies, attacks, and defenses to various cybersecurity standards.

Ensure that the logging and monitoring requirements of OT systems are determined, documented in policies, and distributed to stakeholders.

Establish a process for performing real-time log- correlation and integration with threat intelligence processes.

Ensure that encryption controls are applied for ICS laptops, removable media, USB drivers.

Monitor the use of approved removable media and ensure that unauthorized removal of media is detected and media related incidents are recorded, analysed, and tracked.

Ensure that network defense controls are implemented on external network gateways and access points.

Ensure that web proxy are implemented to limit connections and access to websites.

Manage the network firewall operations through a centralized firewall rule/ request and approval process.

Establish a DMZ and install the firewalls between the DMZ and internal networks.

Ensure that network security scans are conducted in order to detect rogue devices.

Integrate the NAC solution with enterprise tools/ capabilities such as SIEM, DLP, networkforensics and malware protection.

Review and update the NAC rules periodically.

Integrate the wireless network access points with IDS/IPS and NAC.

Configure wireless access on ICS machines to allow access to only authorized wireless

networks.

Desired Skills:

– Best practice network traffic analysis methods.

Appropriate data backup and recovery methods and solutions

Best practices for incident response and incident management.

Industry standard systems diagnostic tools and fault identification techniques.

Windows and Unix ports and services.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

*Tax free salary *Free entry / exit plane tickets *Medical insurance *All visa costs covered

Safe and hospitable environment

