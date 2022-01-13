Project Consultant IT

12 months extendable contract

Honour’s degree in project management, master’s degree preferred.

– And a bachelor’s degree in information technology or computer science, or relateddiscipline.

– Agile and Waterfall Methodology Certifications, an added advantage.

– A minimum of 15 years’ experience in project management and/ or projectconsultancy; of IT and Business Systems implementation projects.

– Extensive experience with both agile and waterfall project methodologiesimplementations.

– Experience with coaching and mentoring project managers, and capacity building ofothers.

– Financial services or banking industry knowledge.

– Expert level proficiency in various project management software, including agile tools.

– Experience working on large scale, complex and transformation organisationalprojects, as a senior project manager.

– Experience in leading both virtual and physical teams.

– Expertise in creating robust project control, monitoring and reporting [URL Removed] skills and personal competencies for the role:

– Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

– Excellent leadership and motivational skills.

– Ability to collaborate with a variety of stakeholders.

– Great organisational and time-management skills.

– Exceptional analytical skills.

– Superior problem-solving, innovative and resource planning skills

– Solid interpersonal skills, team player with excellent people skills.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Financial Sector

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

