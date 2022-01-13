Project Consultant IT

12 months extendable contract
Honour’s degree in project management, master’s degree preferred.
– And a bachelor’s degree in information technology or computer science, or relateddiscipline.
– Agile and Waterfall Methodology Certifications, an added advantage.
– A minimum of 15 years’ experience in project management and/ or projectconsultancy; of IT and Business Systems implementation projects.
– Extensive experience with both agile and waterfall project methodologiesimplementations.
– Experience with coaching and mentoring project managers, and capacity building ofothers.
– Financial services or banking industry knowledge.
– Expert level proficiency in various project management software, including agile tools.
– Experience working on large scale, complex and transformation organisationalprojects, as a senior project manager.
– Experience in leading both virtual and physical teams.
– Expertise in creating robust project control, monitoring and reporting [URL Removed] skills and personal competencies for the role:
– Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.
– Excellent leadership and motivational skills.
– Ability to collaborate with a variety of stakeholders.
– Great organisational and time-management skills.
– Exceptional analytical skills.
– Superior problem-solving, innovative and resource planning skills
– Solid interpersonal skills, team player with excellent people skills.
