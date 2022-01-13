Project Manager

Need Public Sector and ISP exp
? Manage and maintain productive relationships with external and internal customers and ensure regular engagement to understand their roadmap and strategyand how it affects the Enterprise Cloud division
? Manage and maintain productive relationships with suppliers and ensure regular engagement to measure optimal service delivery from suppliers
? Performance management of the Electronic Commerce team members – ensure relevant performance dialogues and development plans for individuals
? Develop and maintain governance processes (project management, change management, deployment, development standards, etc.) to be followed by Electronic Commerce team in the execution of their duties.
? Compile and maintain documentation, guidelines, policies and procedures applicable to the platforms and systems supported within the Electronic commercedivision
? Perform capacity and strategy planning for the Electronic Commerce division and develop a roadmap for upgrades and enhancements as required
? Provide monthly feedback/reporting to the relevant stakeholders on revenue, capacity and project statuses
? Ensure the relevant monitoring and processes in place to achieve the required SLA uptime on platforms supported within the Electronic Commerce Division
? Interface and engage contractors and other divisions in Vodacom to overcome / solve incidents and problems affecting the platforms supported withinthe Electronic Commerce division.
? Electronic Commerce Platform Design and Planning
? Manage Electronic Commerce developers, project managers and supportteam members
? High engagement with key stakeholders including suppliers and customers
? Performance management and reviews of team members in the ElectronicCommerce division
? Manage progress of projects and initiatives and provide regular status updates
? Monthly and Adhoc reporting on capacity forecasts, status updatesand revenue analysis
? Provide support to Enterprise Business Unit Sales, Productand Supply Contract Management teams for procurement of infrastructure and development/implementationof services
? Development of cost effective, architectural guidelines and roadmaps for new technologies and customer solutions
? Engage with internal and external customers to understand their requirements and propose a fit for purpose solution
? High level technical support for relevant technical teams and principals
Desired Skills:
- Project Planning
- Project Management
- Project budget
- Scope Management
- Project Management Processes
- ISP
- Public Sector
About The Employer:
Preferred employer
Fantastic Culture
Team Driven
Client Centric
Employee Centric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid