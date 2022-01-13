Senior C# Full Stack Developer/ Team Lead – Remote – R 780k per annum at e-Merge IT recruitment

An award-winning Dev house is looking to onboard a Senior C# Developer/ Team lead.

With their key focus on Customer Intelligence, kick off your new year working for a Company that values the input of all team members, you will shape the tech stack they use and advise on architecture decisions.

Join a team of bright geniuses working on greenfield projects.

Requirements:

Senior C# Full Stack Software

Agile Methodology

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

jQuery

MS SQL

[URL Removed]

Node.js

RESTful API

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science or related

Reference Number for this position is BV53342 which is a Remote position based in Gauteng offering a cost to company salary of R780k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

