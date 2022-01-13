Senior C# Integration Developer – Full Remote – up to R 1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you have 6+ years’ experience in system integration and application development? Are you able to identify, plan and execute integration strategies?

Join a subsidiary Software Platform that is making huge strides servicing two key players in the financial industry.

As a Senior Integration Developer, you will be working with a cutting-edge team, producing something awesome whilst working remotely.

Apply today!!!

Requirements:

Web Integration Developer

.Net

J2EE

REST

SOAP

C#

Java

SOA

MS SQL

API

DevOps

OOAD

SAP

Qualifications

BSc Degree or similar

Reference Number for this position is BV53762 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

J2EE

REST

JAVA

SAP

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position