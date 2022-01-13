Senior CX Analyst

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- A minimum of 5 – 8 years in Customer Experience Design (for process engineering and customer experience)
- Customer Journey Map design
- Clearly articulating UX/UI concepts and rationale
- Experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments
- Experience in Agile SDLC environment User Experience and Interaction
- Ability to bring expertise to implement optimization of resource planning processes and recommendation of other tools
- Advanced level MS Project experience or equivalent
- Advanced level MS Excel experience or equivalent
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
- Previous experience / exposure to Safe Agile methodology essential
- Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect for process modelling considered an advantage
- Previous experience using Azure DevOps considered an advantage
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Identification of personas as input to CX Design
- Definition & documentation of successful customer outcome canvases
- Definition & documentation of customer narratives in line with actual business scenarios
- Identification of dependencies for automation in line with defined customer narratives
- Support development teams during the development and test life cycle
- Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements with theteams where required
- Participate and contribute in solution design sessions
