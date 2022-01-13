Senior CX Analyst

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

A minimum of 5 – 8 years in Customer Experience Design (for process engineering and customer experience)

Customer Journey Map design

Clearly articulating UX/UI concepts and rationale

Experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments

Experience in Agile SDLC environment User Experience and Interaction

Ability to bring expertise to implement optimization of resource planning processes and recommendation of other tools

Advanced level MS Project experience or equivalent

Advanced level MS Excel experience or equivalent

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Previous experience / exposure to Safe Agile methodology essential

Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect for process modelling considered an advantage

Previous experience using Azure DevOps considered an advantage

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Identification of personas as input to CX Design

Definition & documentation of successful customer outcome canvases

Definition & documentation of customer narratives in line with actual business scenarios

Identification of dependencies for automation in line with defined customer narratives

Support development teams during the development and test life cycle

Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements with theteams where required

Participate and contribute in solution design sessions

