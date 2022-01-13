Senior CX Analyst

Jan 13, 2022

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

  • A minimum of 5 – 8 years in Customer Experience Design (for process engineering and customer experience)
  • Customer Journey Map design
  • Clearly articulating UX/UI concepts and rationale
  • Experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments
  • Experience in Agile SDLC environment User Experience and Interaction
  • Ability to bring expertise to implement optimization of resource planning processes and recommendation of other tools
  • Advanced level MS Project experience or equivalent
  • Advanced level MS Excel experience or equivalent
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
  • Previous experience / exposure to Safe Agile methodology essential
  • Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect for process modelling considered an advantage
  • Previous experience using Azure DevOps considered an advantage

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Identification of personas as input to CX Design
  • Definition & documentation of successful customer outcome canvases
  • Definition & documentation of customer narratives in line with actual business scenarios
  • Identification of dependencies for automation in line with defined customer narratives
  • Support development teams during the development and test life cycle
  • Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements with theteams where required
  • Participate and contribute in solution design sessions

