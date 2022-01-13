Senior Specialist: IP Networking Engineer

Requirements:
- Provide 2ndand 3rdline technical support on IP network systems
- Minimum 8 years of relevant working experience
- Technical understanding of a system being analysed and how it affects the various business units
- Business requirements conceptualisation and implementation
- Sound understanding and experience on multi-vendor IP systems
- Strong experience with regards to the integration of networks with 3rdparty systems
- Able to work well with both internal and external clients and within a team
- Understanding of corporate governance principles
Educational Qualifications and skills:
- University Degree in Electrical Engineering, B. Tech or Engineering Diploma
- IT network services training and extensive knowledge of the below protocols and principles:
- Public network services – DHCP, DNS, ICMP, ENUM
- Security in Public IP Networks: DDoS, Firewalls, Access Control, RADIUS, AAA and security countermeasures
- Strong knowledge of W/LAN principles
- Internet service, business-quality service
- IP interconnect services: transit, peering, ISPs, service levels, class of service
- Layer 2 and Layer 3 technologies
- Traffic policing, shaping and Firewall management
- Cloud services
- Software Defined Networks
- Unified Communication and VoIP principles
- Integration of OSS/BSS
- NMS systems and functions