Senior Specialist: IP Networking Engineer

Jan 13, 2022

Requirements:

  • Provide 2ndand 3rdline technical support on IP network systems
  • Minimum 8 years of relevant working experience
  • Technical understanding of a system being analysed and how it affects the various business units
  • Business requirements conceptualisation and implementation
  • Sound understanding and experience on multi-vendor IP systems
  • Strong experience with regards to the integration of networks with 3rdparty systems
  • Able to work well with both internal and external clients and within a team
  • Understanding of corporate governance principles

Educational Qualifications and skills:

  • University Degree in Electrical Engineering, B. Tech or Engineering Diploma
  • IT network services training and extensive knowledge of the below protocols and principles:
    • Public network services – DHCP, DNS, ICMP, ENUM
    • Security in Public IP Networks: DDoS, Firewalls, Access Control, RADIUS, AAA and security countermeasures
    • Strong knowledge of W/LAN principles
    • Internet service, business-quality service
    • IP interconnect services: transit, peering, ISPs, service levels, class of service
    • Layer 2 and Layer 3 technologies
    • Traffic policing, shaping and Firewall management
    • Cloud services
    • Software Defined Networks
    • Unified Communication and VoIP principles
    • Integration of OSS/BSS
  • NMS systems and functions

Learn more/Apply for this position