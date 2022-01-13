Service Desk Engineer

Jan 13, 2022

Service Desk Engineer is required for a Security System Solution provider based in Pretoria.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Respond to and solve support calls as well as customer questions regarding any products and solutions as well as any of the supported software and hardware solutions in a professional, timeous and courteous manner.
  • Onsite support to customers for specialist solutions and technical issues, as well as internal technical support to employees on solutions and business systems

Desired Experience & Qualification
Education / Qualifications:

  • A+; N+; S+; Diploma in IT

Skills:

  • Understanding of and passionate about IT
  • Team Player attitude (not arrogant; friendly, co-operative)
  • Commitment driven / looking for long-term employment
  • Good work ethic
  • Good business writing, presentation and communication skills
  • Participate in and facilitate team effectiveness
  • Adapt readily to changing situations
  • Open to new ideas and new ways of doing things
  • Be able to prioritize workload to meet task deadlines
  • Demonstrate Organizational Citizenship

Desired Skills:

  • Service Desk Engineer
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • Call Logging

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

