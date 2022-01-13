Service Desk Engineer is required for a Security System Solution provider based in Pretoria.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Respond to and solve support calls as well as customer questions regarding any products and solutions as well as any of the supported software and hardware solutions in a professional, timeous and courteous manner.
- Onsite support to customers for specialist solutions and technical issues, as well as internal technical support to employees on solutions and business systems
Desired Experience & Qualification
Education / Qualifications:
- A+; N+; S+; Diploma in IT
Skills:
- Understanding of and passionate about IT
- Team Player attitude (not arrogant; friendly, co-operative)
- Commitment driven / looking for long-term employment
- Good work ethic
- Good business writing, presentation and communication skills
- Participate in and facilitate team effectiveness
- Adapt readily to changing situations
- Open to new ideas and new ways of doing things
- Be able to prioritize workload to meet task deadlines
- Demonstrate Organizational Citizenship
Desired Skills:
- Service Desk Engineer
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Call Logging
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma