Service Desk Engineer is required for a Security System Solution provider based in Pretoria.

Duties & Responsibilities

Respond to and solve support calls as well as customer questions regarding any products and solutions as well as any of the supported software and hardware solutions in a professional, timeous and courteous manner.

Onsite support to customers for specialist solutions and technical issues, as well as internal technical support to employees on solutions and business systems

Desired Experience & Qualification

Education / Qualifications:

A+; N+; S+; Diploma in IT

Skills:

Understanding of and passionate about IT

Team Player attitude (not arrogant; friendly, co-operative)

Commitment driven / looking for long-term employment

Good work ethic

Good business writing, presentation and communication skills

Participate in and facilitate team effectiveness

Adapt readily to changing situations

Open to new ideas and new ways of doing things

Be able to prioritize workload to meet task deadlines

Demonstrate Organizational Citizenship

