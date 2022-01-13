Software Developer at Headhunters

Jan 13, 2022

Our client, a prominent national business, has a vacancy for a Software Developer in their Cape Town (Plattekloof) offices.

An exciting opportunity within a progressive business environment awaits!

  • Relevant qualifications preferred.
  • Drivers License and Own Reliable Transport essential.

To be involved at all stages of the development life cycle:

  • planning,
  • analysis,
  • design,
  • implementation,
  • testing & integration,
  • maintenance and support.

Minimum 3 years Experience in :

Development

  • Web, Windows Development
  • .NET Framework and Core
  • ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
  • HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript
  • jQuery, Angular and React
  • Web Services (REST & SOAP)

Databases

  • SQL Server
  • Database Design
  • Database Administration

Applications

  • Internet Information Services (IIS)
  • Visual Studio and Azure DevOps
  • Git source control
  • Windows Server

Knowledge of and experience with any / all the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

  • SharePoint
  • Workflow Development
  • Dynamics CRM
  • Mobile Development/ Flutter or Other platforms

Learn more/Apply for this position