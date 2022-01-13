Software Developer at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent national business, has a vacancy for a Software Developer in their Cape Town (Plattekloof) offices.
An exciting opportunity within a progressive business environment awaits!
- Relevant qualifications preferred.
- Drivers License and Own Reliable Transport essential.
To be involved at all stages of the development life cycle:
- planning,
- analysis,
- design,
- implementation,
- testing & integration,
- maintenance and support.
Minimum 3 years Experience in :
Development
- Web, Windows Development
- .NET Framework and Core
- ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
- HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript
- jQuery, Angular and React
- Web Services (REST & SOAP)
Databases
- SQL Server
- Database Design
- Database Administration
Applications
- Internet Information Services (IIS)
- Visual Studio and Azure DevOps
- Git source control
- Windows Server
Knowledge of and experience with any / all the following would be an advantage, but is not required:
- SharePoint
- Workflow Development
- Dynamics CRM
- Mobile Development/ Flutter or Other platforms