Support Engineer

Support Engineer required at an IT Solutions Organisation based in Centurion.

Duties & Responsibilities

IT support consultant

Helpdesk management

Ticket assignment

Client interaction

Technical support functions etc.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Required qualifications would be:

Comptia A+

Comptia N+

Desired Qualifications:

Information Technology

Microsoft MCSA

Microsoft Azure related qualification

Microsoft MCSE

Microsoft Server Administration

Desired Skills:

Support Engineer

Troubleshooting

Software troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Learn more/Apply for this position