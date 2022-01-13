An opportunity has become available at a dynamic digital marketing agency for a mid-level multi-skilled web developer. The successful candidate will be expected to develop web projects/applications from the ground up, including planning and deployment. He/she will also be required to work closely with the digital team.
The responsibilities of the role include:
- Design & develop websites, web apps and interfaces using legacy and advanced technologies
- Backup and maintenance of sites
- Support and do improvements to existing sites
- Management of repositories, domains, and apps
- Database administration
- Setup, management and administration of servers
- Development of integrations into requested services. Strong knowledge of API development a must
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- PHP
- CSS
- SCSS
- WordPress
- NextJS
- React
- TypeScript
- Handlebars
- HTML
- Twig
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
The hiring company is an established digital marketing agency. They focus on digital marketing and digital strategy but also do some traditional marketing too.
Their culture is founded on true team work in a fluid environment. They continuously look to innovate and adapt to an ever changing digital marketing landscape. The believe that the customer is king and building long term and trusted relationship with their customers. They strive to ensure their marketing solutions are comprehensive and encompass the clients’ specific needs.