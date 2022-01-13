Web Developer

An opportunity has become available at a dynamic digital marketing agency for a mid-level multi-skilled web developer. The successful candidate will be expected to develop web projects/applications from the ground up, including planning and deployment. He/she will also be required to work closely with the digital team.

The responsibilities of the role include:

Design & develop websites, web apps and interfaces using legacy and advanced technologies

Backup and maintenance of sites

Support and do improvements to existing sites

Management of repositories, domains, and apps

Database administration

Setup, management and administration of servers

Development of integrations into requested services. Strong knowledge of API development a must

Desired Skills:

Javascript

PHP

CSS

SCSS

WordPress

NextJS

React

TypeScript

Handlebars

HTML

Twig

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

The hiring company is an established digital marketing agency. They focus on digital marketing and digital strategy but also do some traditional marketing too.

Their culture is founded on true team work in a fluid environment. They continuously look to innovate and adapt to an ever changing digital marketing landscape. The believe that the customer is king and building long term and trusted relationship with their customers. They strive to ensure their marketing solutions are comprehensive and encompass the clients’ specific needs.

