Business Analyst

Objectives of this Role

Drive identification of requirements across business units and identify substandard systems processes through evaluation of real-time data

Serve as though leader for technical business processes, developing forward-thinking systems prototypes that promote increased efficiency and productivity on multiple levels

Create and implement precise management plans for every project, with attention to transparent communication at all levels

Perform, evaluate, and communicate thorough quality assurance at every stage of systems development

Determine and develop user requirements for systems in production, to ensure maximum usability

Daily and Monthly Responsibilities

Partner with other stakeholder teams across business units (i.e., sales, finance, insurance) to develop necessary analysis and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively will all levels of the business.

Evaluate, analyses, and communicate systems requirements on a continuing basis, and maintain systems processes

Initiate and deliver requirements and documentation

Develop meaningful and lasting relationships with partners for optimized systems integration, and respond to questions and concerns from managers and executives with supporting research and recommendations

Skills and Qualifications:

3 to 5 years of proven experience in an analytics and systems development capacity

Proficiency with SQL language

Proven analytical abilities

Practical experience generating process documentation and reports

Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights

Proven capabilities in project and user-testing management

Experience working with agile methodologies

Relevant Diploma or Degree

Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita.

Learn more/Apply for this position