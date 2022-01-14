Business Analyst Remote up to R720k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Looking bright and brilliant Business Analyst to be part of a firm that provides cutting edge automation solutions for businesses to achieve productivity and a solid platform for automated capacity, then this is the perfect role for you.
APPLY NOW!
Requirements:
- Diploma or Degree in Informatics
- 5-6 years commercial experience
- Business Analysis
- Business Mapping
- BRD
- BRS
- FRS
- Data Warehousing expertise
- Data Modelling
- Data Analytics
- PowerBI
- QlikView
- Cognos
- SQL
Reference Number for this position is NN54293 which is a permanent position that is fully remote offering a cost to company salary of up to R720k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for
Desired Skills:
- BRD
- BRS
- FRS
- SQL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree