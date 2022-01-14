Data Engineer

Our client, a very stable and dynamic organisation, is looking for a Data Engineer to join their IT team.

The purpose of this role is to manage, update, maintain and analyse data so that it is able to optimally deliver on market needs and opportunities.

Work is on-site during the training period and then a hybrid model.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

NQF 7 in Data Engineering or similar

5 -7 years’ experience in field

Experience with data analysis, interpretation, database management, as well as data storage and protection.

Business and financial modelling

Management information reporting

Risk identification, mitigation and management

Culture fit:

Accountable

Accurate and high attention to detail

Action orientated

Adaptable

Analytical and innovative thinker

Organised

Key Performance Areas / Responsibilities:

Data Modelling / Tools:

Build data models and tools by receiving brief, understanding data requirements, developing data frameworks and structures, building data models and tools, testing and implementing as required and briefed and within deadline

Maintain and enhance data models and tools by evaluating, identifying maintenance needs, identifying opportunities to improve and enhance, maintaining and enhancing and testing before going live within deadline and as required

Update data models and tools by identifying need for update, evaluating and deciding how to update with maximum benefit and minimal risk to the data results, implement, test and go live within deadline

Data Management:

Design and implement database solutions and models to store and retrieve data effectively by evaluating bases structures, identifying data models and solutions, developing, implementing, testing and finalising for go-live as required and at all times

Maintain the analytics databases by updating and appending data with external data sources, verifying, integrating and signing off as required and within deadline

Manage the quality of data in the databases by running database verifications, identifying discrepancies and quality concerns and resolving so that database meets quality standards as required and at least quarterly.

Data Analytics and Reporting:

Complete data analytics by receiving brief, defining analysis methodology, developing data queries, implementing, verifying and finalising within deadline

Source external data to optimise database and reporting by identifying required data, sourcing, procuring in line with procurement standards, verifying quality and integrating into databases within deadline and as required

Complete data reports by receiving brief, evaluating data requirements, writing data queries, analysing data and drafting data reports when scheduled and required

Complete monthly industry and business data reports by developing report schedule, drafting template, defining fields, sourcing data, collating, developing insights and recommendations and submitting for approval and sign-off within deadline

Build surveys and queries to collect information that cannot be derived from existing data by receiving request or identifying opportunities, developing specification, building queries, testing and implementing within deadline.

Data Opportunities:

Engage with clients and potential clients to identify data opportunities by attending meetings and forums, engaging with data decision makers, evaluating technical and business requirements, developing recommendations and implementing approved recommendations within deadline

Evaluate markets to identify potential data offerings by conducting market research, tracking market activity, identifying market “pain-points”, developing recommendations and implementing approved recommendations within deadline.

Desired Skills:

data analysis

data interpretation

database management

data storage

data protection

business modelling

financial modelling

management information reporting

risk identification

risk management

Data engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A family oriented company that has been in business for 20+ years. Highly driven to always improve and deliver outstanding service and very client centric.

Employer & Job Benefits:

performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position