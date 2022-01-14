Data Engineer – Semi Remote – up to R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Want to work in an environment with buzzing, energetic, smart, and motivated people?

An innovative firm leading the way in health, finance and insurance is currently seeking the skills of a highly motivated Data Engineer.

The Data Engineer will work collaboratively with the Program Managers, Data Scientists, Systems Architects to define data sources and to build a custom data framework that facilitates Machine Learning, AI and productionising AI models based on the principles of ETL/ELT.

Apply now!!!

Requirements:

Honours or Master’s Degree in Computer Science

7-8 years commercial experience

Data Mining proficiency

Machine Learning experience

R

Python

Scala

Java

Azure Data Factory

Azure Synapse Analytics

Azure Data Lake

Power BI

SQL

AWS (Advantageous)

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement a reusable architecture of data pipelines to make data available for various purposes including Machine Learning (ML), Analytics and Reporting

Work collaboratively as part of team engaging with system architects, data scientists and business in a healthcare context

Define hardware, tools, and software to enable the reusable framework for data sharing and ML model productionlisation

Work comfortably with structured and unstructured data in a variety of different programming languages such as SQL, R, python, Java etc

Understanding of distributing programming and advising data scientists on how to optimally structure program code for maximum efficiency

Build data solutions that leverage controls to ensure privacy, security, compliance, and data quality

Understand meta-data management systems and orchestration architecture in the designing of ML/AI pipelines

Reference Number for this position is NN54133 which is a Semi-Remote permanent position offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

R

Java

Scala

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position