Frontend Developer

Qualifications:
- 5+ years of experience in frontend development with a strong focus on UX and data visualization
- Strong knowledge of JavaScript, CSS, and HTML5, along with the ability to customize these languages for your specific needs.
- Familiarity with building mobile applications (Android/iOS) is required.
- Minimum 2 years of experience with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3 and related technologies
Requirements:
- Develops single page or responsive websites using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Acts as front-end specialist for the company and develops web applications using HTML5/CSS3, jQuery, JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, etc.
- Ensures website functionality is preserved when migrating to newer versions of the client browser.
- Evaluates new trends in web development and adapts his technical skills to fit with the business needs of the organization.
- Designs and documents new features.
- Manages web site performance issues including caching, optimization, and designing an efficient delivery system that ensures both a high level of quality and cost efficiency.