Intermediate Integration Analyst

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

– Liaise with business/ ETE designer

– Understand business processes and changing needs

Consult with business/ ETE designer on aligning business process to delivered functionality

Understand the shortfalls within the system and establishing workarounds where possible

Streamlining business processes by suggesting changes within the process prior to suggesting costly changes within the system

Facilitate Business/ ETE designer during the change process by establishing the need for changes within the system or Telkom process

Align the changes to the standards of the company and best industry integration practices

Ensure the changes align to the architectural view of the company (current and future)

Support business/ ETE TGIT PM during the change Request process as to ensure the documentation and process is followed within the Telkom guidelines and policies

Assist business, if needed, to explain or present the change at the ICCF

Facilitate architecture in the following way; explain current and future application functionality

Facilitate with integration design between upstream and downstream systems

Ensure understanding regarding current and future change requests that will and could influence future Architectural initiatives and the impact on the integrated design

-Produce Impact Assessment document with services/integration solution impacts

-Produce functional integration designs (xsd, mapping sheet and Service Specification document, sometimes FDS for integration solutions)

Ensure that functional integration designs are within the best interest of the Client, Telkom, business and TGIT

Ensure the change receives the required importance within the release schedule

Ensure the design documents clearly stipulate the requirements as per the request by business

Deliver and review Functional Specifications according to the Telkom specification

Review Functional specifications delivered by other Business Analysts outside of the team

Review the functional specification with the person responsible for the technical design

– Review the functional specification with the responsible developers

-Facilitate Rating and Approval of your documentation

-Integration Testing

Write high level test cases for integrated testing between integration layer and backend systems

Facilitate in the training of the testers to understand the requirements, the system integration and message flows between the systems

Execute your test cases on SOAP UI

-Defect Analysis during the testing process

Assist Support team with Analysis of defects during release testing of the services related to changes

-Ensure adherence to Change Management and Configuration principles

-Defect Analysis post implementation

– Perform root-cause analysis and propose solutions on problems and incidents.

Resolve all production and testing defects within acceptable timelines.

-Execute the solution delivery plans (SDLC) in alignment with the project managers

-Provide project status updates

CORE COMPETENCIES

FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGE

Computer Software; Databases; Enterprise Service Bus (ESB); IT Document Standards; IT Strategy & eTOM; Information Technology; Integration Patterns; ITIL; Service Oriented Architecture Design & Development Principles; Solution Process; SQL; Systems (Applications); TIBCO; Telkom Policies; J2EE, XML; UML; SOAP; WSDL; JMS; Weblogic; Webservices, REST API

FUNCTIONAL SKILLS

Ability to Create Functional Design Documents; Analytical; Communication; Conceptual Ability; Create Re-usable Integration Artefacts; Cross Functional Teamwork; Data Modelling; Designing; Interviewing Techniques; Lead and Effectively Manage Functional Design Discussions; UML Modelling; Writing

