IT Product Specialist

Jan 14, 2022

The main purpose of this position is to achieve the set goals of a newly formed, specialised department with the organisation. The department is responsible for New Product R&D and rollouts, Prototyping new ideas, Advanced problem solving, and building the future

Duties:

  • Collaborating with Management, Senior Engineers, Designers, Developers and Project Managers to establish goals and deadlines
  • ntake: Facilitates the capturing and review of new requests and shepherds them through the necessary process steps.
  • Researching current and new technologies and programming solutions.
  • Build conceptual software and hardware for prototyping.
  • Writing and creating programs for specific uses per company or client needs.
  • Compiling and presenting monthly progress and operational reports to the management team.
  • Manage portfolio prioritisation process and communication with key stakeholders to proactively manage dependencies
  • Troubleshooting database anomalies, problems, inefficiencies and data loss. Formulate, recommend and implement best practices across teams to improve effectiveness and ability to execute.
  • First class relationship management and collaboration across a complex, cross functional group, with internal partners/stakeholders, Product Design, Product Owners and development teams.
  • Monitor and communicate progress of new projects in terms of priorities, schedule and assessment of risks/issues.
  • Analyse existing client data to be able to build future systems that can eliminate the risks identified.
  • Look for current inefficiencies across internal systems and provide suggestions for optimization.
  • Find unique solutions to client data consumption requirements.
  • Use AI and ML to find problems in client data that can be translated into system solutions such as dashboards or reporting.
  • Product and Solution Failure –
  • Should a client solution fail to execute or function as expected, engage with technical and developmental teams to solve.
  • Responsible to conduct training to clients and staff on Products, Best Practices, and using software to your advantage, to ensure Maximum Client Enablement.
  • Identify potential risk and prepare action plans to rectify in future update patches.
  • Research new technologies and build protypes to test hypothesis.

Requirements:
Degree/National Diploma
Minimum 2 years relevant experience
Experience working in Innovation
Researching current and new technologies and programming solutions
Solid knowledge of programming and computer engineering

SOFTWARE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

  • C# ( C Sharp)-Intermediate
  • SQL-Intermediate .net-Intermediate Postgres-Intermediate
  • .net-Intermediate Postgres-Intermediate
  • Postgres-Intermediate
  • Mobile Application Development Software-Intermediate

Should you not receive a response within 10 working days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile application development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position