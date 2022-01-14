IT Product Specialist

The main purpose of this position is to achieve the set goals of a newly formed, specialised department with the organisation. The department is responsible for New Product R&D and rollouts, Prototyping new ideas, Advanced problem solving, and building the future
Duties:
- Collaborating with Management, Senior Engineers, Designers, Developers and Project Managers to establish goals and deadlines
- ntake: Facilitates the capturing and review of new requests and shepherds them through the necessary process steps.
- Researching current and new technologies and programming solutions.
- Build conceptual software and hardware for prototyping.
- Writing and creating programs for specific uses per company or client needs.
- Compiling and presenting monthly progress and operational reports to the management team.
- Manage portfolio prioritisation process and communication with key stakeholders to proactively manage dependencies
- Troubleshooting database anomalies, problems, inefficiencies and data loss. Formulate, recommend and implement best practices across teams to improve effectiveness and ability to execute.
- First class relationship management and collaboration across a complex, cross functional group, with internal partners/stakeholders, Product Design, Product Owners and development teams.
- Monitor and communicate progress of new projects in terms of priorities, schedule and assessment of risks/issues.
- Analyse existing client data to be able to build future systems that can eliminate the risks identified.
- Look for current inefficiencies across internal systems and provide suggestions for optimization.
- Find unique solutions to client data consumption requirements.
- Use AI and ML to find problems in client data that can be translated into system solutions such as dashboards or reporting.
- Product and Solution Failure –
- Should a client solution fail to execute or function as expected, engage with technical and developmental teams to solve.
- Responsible to conduct training to clients and staff on Products, Best Practices, and using software to your advantage, to ensure Maximum Client Enablement.
- Identify potential risk and prepare action plans to rectify in future update patches.
- Research new technologies and build protypes to test hypothesis.
Requirements:
Degree/National Diploma
Minimum 2 years relevant experience
Experience working in Innovation
Researching current and new technologies and programming solutions
Solid knowledge of programming and computer engineering
SOFTWARE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- C# ( C Sharp)-Intermediate
- SQL-Intermediate .net-Intermediate Postgres-Intermediate
- .net-Intermediate Postgres-Intermediate
- Postgres-Intermediate
- Mobile Application Development Software-Intermediate
Desired Skills:
- Mobile application development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years