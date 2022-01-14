IT Product Specialist

The main purpose of this position is to achieve the set goals of a newly formed, specialised department with the organisation. The department is responsible for New Product R&D and rollouts, Prototyping new ideas, Advanced problem solving, and building the future

Duties:

Collaborating with Management, Senior Engineers, Designers, Developers and Project Managers to establish goals and deadlines

ntake: Facilitates the capturing and review of new requests and shepherds them through the necessary process steps.

Researching current and new technologies and programming solutions.

Build conceptual software and hardware for prototyping.

Writing and creating programs for specific uses per company or client needs.

Compiling and presenting monthly progress and operational reports to the management team.

Manage portfolio prioritisation process and communication with key stakeholders to proactively manage dependencies

Troubleshooting database anomalies, problems, inefficiencies and data loss. Formulate, recommend and implement best practices across teams to improve effectiveness and ability to execute.

First class relationship management and collaboration across a complex, cross functional group, with internal partners/stakeholders, Product Design, Product Owners and development teams.

Monitor and communicate progress of new projects in terms of priorities, schedule and assessment of risks/issues.

Analyse existing client data to be able to build future systems that can eliminate the risks identified.

Look for current inefficiencies across internal systems and provide suggestions for optimization.

Find unique solutions to client data consumption requirements.

Use AI and ML to find problems in client data that can be translated into system solutions such as dashboards or reporting.

Product and Solution Failure –

Should a client solution fail to execute or function as expected, engage with technical and developmental teams to solve.

Responsible to conduct training to clients and staff on Products, Best Practices, and using software to your advantage, to ensure Maximum Client Enablement.

Identify potential risk and prepare action plans to rectify in future update patches.

Research new technologies and build protypes to test hypothesis.

Requirements:

Degree/National Diploma

Minimum 2 years relevant experience

Experience working in Innovation

Researching current and new technologies and programming solutions

Solid knowledge of programming and computer engineering

SOFTWARE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

C# ( C Sharp)-Intermediate

SQL-Intermediate .net-Intermediate Postgres-Intermediate

.net-Intermediate Postgres-Intermediate

Postgres-Intermediate

Mobile Application Development Software-Intermediate

Desired Skills:

Mobile application development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

