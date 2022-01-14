Java 8+ Developer

Technical Skills

o Java 8+

o Angular 2+

o Spring Framework 4.0+

o REST (REpresentative State Transfer)

o git

Beneficial

o Spring Boot 1+

o Axon Framework

o MSSQL

o CSS

o Jenkins

o Docker

o Kubernetes-based orchestration (e.g. Openshift, Rancher)Methodologies

o Agile (Scrum, Kanban or XP)

o DDD (Domain-Driven Design)

o CQRS (Command-Query Responsibility Segregation)Responsibilities

Provide third-level production support (DevOps environment).

Develop and unit test functionality as required by business.

Mentor intermediate and junior team members.

Peer-review code changes.

Assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed

changes and requirements.

Provide estimates for proposed changes.

Follow the bank’s governance processes in order to deploy changes to production.

Attend daily standups.

Address any non-functional requirements

About The Employer:

.

Learn more/Apply for this position