Java Developer at Reverside

Junior Java Developer Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for Junior Software Development Professionals with 2 yearsof solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Experiencelevel:2 – 3 yearsGeneral:

Version control (GIT)

SQL

Java:

Java programming language

Java EE

JBoss EAP (or similar Application Server)

Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS, and PL/SQL beneficial)

Business services (RMI)

Integration services (REST / SOAP web services)

Presentation layer technologies (JavaServer Faces, HTML 5, JavaScript, CSS3)

Testing methodologies (Junit)

SDLC tools (Jira, BitBucket)

