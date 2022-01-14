Java Spring BOOT Developer – Midrand – R600 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

There is another amazing opportunity with a German International manufacturing businesses with offices based in Midrand. They are urgently on the lookout for a Java Developer where you will be part of a team required to create a new graphical search engine to replace an already existing textual search program.

This role comes with an opportunity to travel abroad to international locations therefore excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to coach both technical and non-technical colleagues.

Don’t let the new year blues keep you from an exciting opportunity!! Send your CV now!!

Experience with the following technologies:

Spring Boot (mandatory)

AWS Cloud Developer Associate Certification

Spring Framework

JAVA EE / JAVA

Docker

Hibernate

Developing on AWS

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

IntelliJ

KAFKA

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)

Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)

AWS ECS

AWS EKS

AWS Secrets Manager

AWS CloudWatch

AWS ECR

Advantageous:

Working on Agile Environment

Database Migration Tools (Liquibase/Flyway)

Micro Services Architecture

DevOps

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)

Reference Number for this position is GZ54249 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, and Pretoria offering a contract rate of between R450 and R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed]

for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

JAVA EE

JAVA

Docker

SQL

Jenkins

JIRA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position