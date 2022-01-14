Master Data Specialist (Contract Position)

A leading organisation is looking for a Master Data Specialist to join their team on a contract base for 12 months. The main purpose of the role is to monitor and analyse people master data within the organisaton. This role is also responsible for designing and maintaining people data systems and databases and how data is stored and flows between the systems.

Responsibilities:

Apply People data management protocols as aligned with company standards and requirements.

Supporting data management, governance, and data quality of master data requirements with other functional data owners to ensure functional master data integrity across the operation of systems is consistent and meets stated business rules and requirements.

Apply People data quality and compliance guidelines and checks to proactively ensure integrity, accuracy and thoroughness of data (including historical system data being mapped to current system data for cumulative and comparative analysis).

Ensuring data integrity in key people systems.

Implementing processes to support data quality.

Identifying areas for data quality improvements and resolving data quality problems through the appropriate choice of error detection and correction, process control and improvement, or process design strategies.

Ensuring quality of master data in key systems, documenting processes with other functional data owners to support ongoing maintenance and data integrity.

Defining and implementing data strategies, policies, controls, and programs to ensure the learning data is accurate, complete, secure, and reliable.

Managing, analysing, and resolving data initiative issues and managing revisions needed to best meet internal and customer requirements while adhering to published data standards.

Apply logging procedures to ensure accurate and complete data.

Manage and safeguard data as prescribed by legislative and company requirements such as POPI, including data sharing agreements in consultation with the department head.

Mindfully integrate data sources from various systems, including social media platforms by using relevant tools and techniques for the data analytics process.

Load Master data as required by various functional areas and/or provide stakeholders with relevant guidelines to ensure accurate and consistent data input with a view of how doing it incorrectly impacts the outcome.

Aligning participation to deliver the relevant People Systems team solutions and services to the business.

Participating in the enablement of an innovative, agile and employee centric culture where employees are supported, empowered and valued within the People Systems team.

Participating in the enablement of an employee wellness culture within the People Systems team to ensure that employees are supported mentally, physically and emotionally.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Degree in BSc in Computer Science, Systems or equivalent – (preferred)

+2 years in a Systems master data or data QA analyst orientated or equivalent role – (essential).

Previous exposure to and capable of working with large and complex data sets using appropriate tools. MySQL, Bigquery, R, Python, Excel, Tableau, Qlikview/QlikSense are examples of the tools that will be beneficial in this role – (essential).

Experience within the FMCG, retail sector or similar – (preferred).

We value practical learning experiences, in the event that a candidate does not have a degree, demonstrable relevant experience will be considered. A proven track record of delivering Master Data Analysis or QA on core People systems in a retail environment – (essential)

