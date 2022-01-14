People Systems Specialist

A leading organisation is looking for a People Systems Specialist to join their team. The main purpose of the role is to support the requirements definition, configuration, implementation and maintenance of the HR systems and applications used in the organisation. The role also supports with HR system upgrades, patches, testing and other related technical projects as assigned.

Responsibilities:

Applying people system authorisation protocols as aligned with company standards and requirements.

Managing permission and system access across HR systems and applications in accordance with role-based permissions.

Working with business owners to develop business requirements and functional specifications documents where applicable in alignment with IT standards.

Developing technical documentation and system configuration files in alignment with relevant policies and procedures.

Coordinating UAT testing for the various HR systems in collaboration with IT and end users.

Providing HR systems support across assigned people function, specifically in respect of level three incidents.

Managing escalation outside of the team where required.

Managing change control processes in alignment with company standards and requirements

Planning preventative and corrective maintenance tasks relating to various people systems in collaboration with IT and end users.

Monitoring, evaluating and reporting on operational performance of systems on a regular basis.

Managing and monitoring HR Super User accounts in accordance with company standards and requirements.

Working with the People Support Desk to ensure an efficient and effective first line support service on all HR systems.

Co-ordinating and engaging with stakeholders to deliver the relevant People Systems team solutions and services to the business.

Participating in the enablement of an innovative, agile and employee centric culture where employees are supported, empowered and valued within the People Systems team.

Participating in the enablement of an employee wellness culture within the People

Systems team to ensure that employees are supported mentally, physically and emotionally.

Participating in the enablement of a culture of open and transparent communication within the People Systems team.

Collecting and using People data and business intelligence to transform the delivery of services and solutions throughout the People function.

Ensuring compliance with organisational and legislative governance frameworks, legislation and standards.

Adhering to governance structures, policies, processes, frameworks applicable to the role.

Participating in the integration and effective flow of work with other solution areas and business.

Identifying relevant technology requirements for the People Systems team and ensuring optimal utilisation thereof.

Identifying opportunities for continuous improvement in the People Systems function and related processes, to ensure ongoing process efficiency.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Diploma or Degree in Human Resources, IT Systems or equivalent (beneficial)

+3 years in a People Systems Specialist or equivalent role (essential)

Exposure to statutory requirements, applying and monitoring relevant laws, regulations and best practices as they relate to People Systems. Knowledge of HR policies, procedures, legislation and regulations

EE Disclaimer:Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Companys Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.POPIA Disclaimer:Please take note that by responding to this advertisement and providing your personal information in application thereof, you confirm your express and informed consent for Persaf Holdings (Pty) Ltd and all its subsidiaries and all affiliated companies to process your personal information; to retain your personal information on our database for future matching; to contact you when suitable opportunities arise; and that the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.Application Unsuccessful Disclaimer:Should you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.

