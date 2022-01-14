Project Manager at Reverside

Senior Project Manager Role in Johannesburg

We are looking forSenior Project ManagerProfessionals with 8 -10years of solid development experience in Project Managementand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Objective of this Scope of WorkThe main purpose of this position is to manage information technology (IT) projects and to ensure that IT projects are delivered to specification, within budget, and on timeKey deliverables:

Managing large project teams across multiple functional areas within financial services.

Manage, facilitate, collaborate and coordinate the project delivery process within the lifecycle framework.

Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (e.g., the project charter, project plan, strategy, scope, and objectives).

Monitor, maintain, and report on the project progress.

Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholders.

Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction.

Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends.

Consult with internal and external stakeholders to proactively manage issues and risks.

Minimum Qualification & Experience Required:

A minimum of Bachelors degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with a minimum of 8 to 10 years experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects.

The following will be an added advantage: Professional Project Management Certification (PMP) Experience with managing complex projects within the SWIFT Payments and Risk and Compliance domain. Financial Markets knowledge and experience.



Competencies:

Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written),

Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and experience,

Quality assurance knowledge and experience,

Continuous improvement knowledge and experience,

Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and experience,

Project management knowledge and experience,

Project portfolio and programme management knowledge and experience,

Project reporting knowledge and experience,

Project financial management knowledge and experience, and

Contract and service management knowledge and experience.

