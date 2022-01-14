Senior C# Backend Developer JHB based Remote R960k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A specialised software and consultative hub are looking to hire a seasoned Senior C# Back End Developer who will join their company of experts.

You will be a part of a technically strong team, focusing on a particular product, developing, maintaining and supporting the backend system.

Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including:

Generics

LINQ and Lambda expressions

Asynchronous programming

Pattern matching

.Net Core 5.0

Asp.Net Core 5.0

Entity Framework Core 5.0

LINQ, Lambda expressions

Web API / Swagger

SignalR or gRPC

Requirements:

BSc degree

Experience with the end-to-end systems development lifecycle

Experience with Azure DevOps and Continuous Integration Pipelines

Experience with Azure Cloud Environment

Understanding of OpenAPI initiative

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

