Senior C# Backend Developer JHB based Remote R960k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A specialised software and consultative hub are looking to hire a seasoned Senior C# Back End Developer who will join their company of experts.
You will be a part of a technically strong team, focusing on a particular product, developing, maintaining and supporting the backend system.
Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including:
- Generics
- LINQ and Lambda expressions
- Asynchronous programming
- Pattern matching
- .Net Core 5.0
- Asp.Net Core 5.0
- Entity Framework Core 5.0
- LINQ, Lambda expressions
- Web API / Swagger
- SignalR or gRPC
Requirements:
- BSc degree
- Experience with the end-to-end systems development lifecycle
- Experience with Azure DevOps and Continuous Integration Pipelines
- Experience with Azure Cloud Environment
- Understanding of OpenAPI initiative
Reference Number for this position is TRA54289 which is a permanent, Johannesburg based Remote position, offering a cost to company salary of up to R960k Per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- .Net Core 5.0 Asp.Net Core 5.0 Entity Framework Core 5.0 LINQ
- Lambda expressions
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree