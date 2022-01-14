Senior C# Developer (Back End) – Johannesburg North – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An award-winning product shop with key focus in SaaS; spanning South Africa, Oz, and the USA, is on the hunt for a Senior C# Back End Developer, who is an expert in the C# .Net stack and skills in SOLID, TDD, and Web API.

They currently have a remote set-up with the odd day in the office for team strategy sessions

So, if you are looking to join a young innovative team who aim to create a significant impact throughout the world, then APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

Avid Coder with 6 to 10 years working the Microsoft stack working C# & .Net Core; RESTful API

SQL and MongoDB

Design patterns + S.O.L.I.D. principles; Dependency injection containers such as Autofac

TDD

Front end skills are beneficial but not essential: Angular 9 and the Angular CLI; Typescript, HTML, CSS, and Bootstrap 3+

Azure Cloud knowledge

Reference Number for this position is TRA54158 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg, North offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

