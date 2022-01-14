Senior FullStack .NET Developer (Work from Home) at Reverside

Senior FullStack .Net Developer Role in (Full time Work from Home)

We are looking for Senior FullStack .Net Developerswith 5+years solid development experience in .Net Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

As aSenior FullStack .Net Developer,you will be responsible for designing, building, testing and deploying code using .NET [URL Removed] role will require working from home on a daily basis (which means you will need to ensure you have thecorrect equipment at home to be able to communicate with your team) andbecoming part of Development Team, reporting to the Core Team Lead.You will be required to propose solutions for provided business requirements, optimisation andadjusting the design to standards and patterns existing in our [URL Removed] the designed andagreed changes within our [URL Removed] in collaboration with the following teams: SolutionDesign Team, Quality Assurance, Production Support.Required Skills & Experience

Experience in .NET Framework 4.7+ / Core and Microsoft SQL Server

Winforms / WPF

Windows Services / MSMQ / IBM WebSphere MQ

Enterprise information systems architecture

Excellent command of English

Able to work UK office hoursDesirable Skills

Experience with Amazon Web Services

Iterative and agile SDLCs

Design Patterns Object oriented / functional programming

Dapper ORM

Learn more/Apply for this position