Senior .Net Developer (C#)

Are you ready to work in an environment where you will be given the freedom to develop your projects with the latest tech.?

This role is open for a Senior Developer who has exceptional coding skills. You should be able to take a project from specifications, through to build. Working for this Development Company as a Senior C# Developer you will be required to wear many hats.

If you have experience with the tech stack below apply today!!!!

Requirements:

C#

.Net Core 2,3

.Net 5,6

ASP.Net Core MVC

Web API

Razor

SQL Server 2016 +

JavaScript

TypeScript

JQuery

Vue

HTML5

CSS3

Angular

REST API’s

Azure

SCRUM

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

