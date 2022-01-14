Senior .Net Developer (C#)

Jan 14, 2022

Are you ready to work in an environment where you will be given the freedom to develop your projects with the latest tech.?

This role is open for a Senior Developer who has exceptional coding skills. You should be able to take a project from specifications, through to build. Working for this Development Company as a Senior C# Developer you will be required to wear many hats.

Requirements:

  • C#
  • .Net Core 2,3
  • .Net 5,6
  • ASP.Net Core MVC
  • Web API
  • Razor
  • SQL Server 2016 +
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • JQuery
  • Vue
  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • Angular
  • REST API’s
  • Azure
  • SCRUM

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54298 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of R1m PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

