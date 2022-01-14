Senior .Net Developer (C#)

Are you ready to work in an environment where you will be given the freedom to develop your projects with the latest tech.?
This role is open for a Senior Developer who has exceptional coding skills. You should be able to take a project from specifications, through to build. Working for this Development Company as a Senior C# Developer you will be required to wear many hats.
If you have experience with the tech stack below apply today!!!!
Requirements:
- C#
- .Net Core 2,3
- .Net 5,6
- ASP.Net Core MVC
- Web API
- Razor
- SQL Server 2016 +
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- JQuery
- Vue
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Angular
- REST API’s
- Azure
- SCRUM
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree