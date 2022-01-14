Senior Project Manager

Key deliverables:
- Managing large project teams across multiple functional areas within financial services
- Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process within the lifecycle framework.
- Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (e.g., the project charter, project plan, strategy, scope and objectives).
- Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress.
- Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholders.
- Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction.
- Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends.
- Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively manage issues and risks.
Knowledge Base:
- Experience in both Waterfall and Agile methodologies will be beneficial
- Lean Thinking will be beneficial