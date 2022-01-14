Senior Project Manager

Jan 14, 2022

Key deliverables:

  • Managing large project teams across multiple functional areas within financial services
  • Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process within the lifecycle framework.
  • Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (e.g., the project charter, project plan, strategy, scope and objectives).
  • Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress.
  • Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholders.
  • Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction.
  • Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends.
  • Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively manage issues and risks.

Knowledge Base:

  • Experience in both Waterfall and Agile methodologies will be beneficial
  • Lean Thinking will be beneficial

