Our client who specializes in innovative, high quality and lightweight aluminium alloy wheels is seeking a Server Engineer within the Port Elizabeth region.
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Availability and accessibility of data information required on time and in the future
- Security and System Health monitoring
- Maintenance, patching and upgrades of ICT equipment
- Compliance of IT service through processing of data by application and support systems processes
- Ensuring the safe keeping of data, security, disaster management plans and availability of systems and software
- Advanced trouble shooting and configuration of ITC equipment
Position requirements as follows:
- BSc: Computer Science and Information System or BTech – Information Technology
- Industry Certification (Mcse, VMware, SQL)
- Five years of systems administrator experience
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Desired Skills:
- Flexible
- reliable
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma