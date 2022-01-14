Server Engineer

Reference: JC52115

Our client who specializes in innovative, high quality and lightweight aluminium alloy wheels is seeking a Server Engineer within the Port Elizabeth region.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Availability and accessibility of data information required on time and in the future

Security and System Health monitoring

Maintenance, patching and upgrades of ICT equipment

Compliance of IT service through processing of data by application and support systems processes

Ensuring the safe keeping of data, security, disaster management plans and availability of systems and software

Advanced trouble shooting and configuration of ITC equipment

Position requirements as follows:

BSc: Computer Science and Information System or BTech – Information Technology

Industry Certification (Mcse, VMware, SQL)

Five years of systems administrator experience

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Flexible

reliable

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

