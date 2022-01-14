Systems Analyst I: IT Oracle Financial Functional System at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:UNDERSTAND and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement as the next Systems Analyst sought by a reputable Retail Group. You will require a 3-year IT tertiary qualification, an Oracle Certification in addition would be preferred, have 5 years relevant IT experience in Oracle EBS (Financials) implementation, an understanding of Oracle database and a database language (SQL experience preferred), Oracle Financials configuration experience across modules, standard Oracle documentation (BR100/MD070) experience, Project Management and experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives. Standby duty will be expected as [URL Removed] current systems solutions and business requirements

Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications.

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements.

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes.

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design.

Design system enhancements.

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

Design interfaces with other systems.

Provide input to deployment plans based on designs.

Test proposed solutions

Develop system test plans for system and integration testing.

Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results.

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures.

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects.

Ensure SME input during the implementation process.

Support current solutions –

Resolve user queries.

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment.

Provide input to programming support teams.

Provide functional leadership and guidance.

Collaborate with and support ITS and the business

Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders.

Provide system input to design of user training material.

Provide operational support to the business area.

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members.

Support Audit.

Create and maintain documentation

Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation.

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 3-year IT tertiary qualification.

Oracle Certification preferred.

Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience in Oracle EBS (Financials) implementation.

Will be required to perform standby duties.

Understanding of Oracle database and a database language (SQL experience preferred).

Oracle Financials configuration experience across modules.

Experience in standard Oracle documentation (BR100/MD070).

Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives.

Project Management methodology.

Retail experience advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Systems

Analyst

I

Learn more/Apply for this position