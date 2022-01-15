Freelance IT Consultant

Jan 15, 2022

Exciting opportunity for a Freelance on-site area IT consultant

Hourly rate plus commission

Must have solid working knowledge of:

  • Networking, both set-up and maintenance, including Ubiquity ad mesh units
  • Must have solid experience in on-site solution
  • Strong hardware knowledge
  • Solid server experience
  • Experience in setting up and maintaining VOIP and related products
  • Data Recovery experience will be very advantageous
  • Own Vehicle with valid driver’s licence essential
  • Must have a clear criminal record

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 7 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Networking
  • VOIP
  • server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

A premium 5-star rated IT Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • commission

Learn more/Apply for this position