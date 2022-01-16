Android Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client requires an Android Developer who will be responsible for the development of native Android applications and mobile websites. You’ll also be involved in developing software using other technologies such as Java, HTML5, JavaScript, and CSS3. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience within various sectors, this role is for you!

Job Description and Activities:

Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience

Analyze, maintain and enhance existing applications and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.

Perform accurate development estimation

Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates

Research new techniques, tools, and best practices and share that knowledge with the team and community

Qualifications:

4 years of proven experience as an Android developer

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Experience with software development in a test-driven environment

Excellent understanding and application of design principles

Familiar with UML

Ability to learn new languages and technologies

Excellent communication skills and being able to work independently or in a full team

Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude

Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Android Studio

Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

J2EE

Android

WebLogic, Apache

UML

XML, JSON

SOAP and REST Web Service Development

2+ year user interface analyst experience (preferred)

Java-related degree/qualification (preferred)

Honors degree (preferred)

Business experience and product knowledge (preferred)

