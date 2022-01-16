Android Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client requires an Android Developer who will be responsible for the development of native Android applications and mobile websites. You’ll also be involved in developing software using other technologies such as Java, HTML5, JavaScript, and CSS3. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.
If you are looking to build your experience within various sectors, this role is for you!
Job Description and Activities:
- Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
- Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience
- Analyze, maintain and enhance existing applications and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.
- Perform accurate development estimation
- Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates
- Research new techniques, tools, and best practices and share that knowledge with the team and community
Qualifications:
- 4 years of proven experience as an Android developer
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
- Excellent understanding and application of design principles
- Familiar with UML
- Ability to learn new languages and technologies
- Excellent communication skills and being able to work independently or in a full team
- Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude
- Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- Android Studio
- Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
- J2EE
- Android
- WebLogic, Apache
- UML
- XML, JSON
- SOAP and REST Web Service Development
- 2+ year user interface analyst experience (preferred)
- Java-related degree/qualification (preferred)
- Honors degree (preferred)
- Business experience and product knowledge (preferred)
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- UML
- Android developer
- Software Developer
- SoapUI
- SOAP
- Rest
- JSON
- Android Studio
- Jira
- Confluence
- J2EE
- WebLogic
- Apache
- uml
- XML
- j2EE
- Android
- Atlassian tool
- Java
- HTML5
- JavaScript
- CSS3
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree