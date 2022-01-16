Backend Developer at Sabenza IT

We are looking for Senior Backend Developer for our client. They provide exciting new opportunities, local and international. German Speaking resources will be given preference.

The role will be 100% remote work but based on Normal Timezones.

The Backend Developer will work on our core back-end infrastructure including MAUTO, Gitlab and Docker. You’ll be expected to implement new features in the backend system and help improve existing functionality.

Your Duties will be split between the following Main areas of Responsibilities:

Requirements:

Provide direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.

Participates in architecture and software development activities.

Translates loosely defined requirements into solutions.

Uses open source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project.

Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.

Experience with Ansible and its playbooks/tasks.

Experience with Docker and its containers.

Experience with Python, use case management software such as MAUTO or JIRA.

Qualifications:

Strong technical knowledge of GitLab, docker, python, ansible, Swagger or OpenAPI, Flask, celery, pytest

Preference for experience in UML, git, Linux, HTTP Or REST APIs, RST Or Sphinx, Docker, pytest, LAN DC Networking Cisco, Jira

Demonstrated ability to lead and mentor junior developers, working in an Agile environment.

Must have an understanding of both the client and server side components of the web application, including database schema design and implementation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

