Data Warehouse Developer at sabenza IT

Jan 16, 2022

Are you a Data Warehouse Developer with a passion for SQL and a desire to grow in a dynamic, customer centric team?

Our client is looking for a SQL Data Warehouse Developer with 5 Years experience.

The ideal candidate should be able to work autonomously whilst still forming part of the team.

Experience and skills required:

  • Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (5 years +),
  • Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL will be an advantage.
  • Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (5 years +).
  • Have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (5 years +).
  • Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software would add an advantage.
  • Have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (5 years +).
  • Should have a good understanding of source control systems and the concepts of building and releasing software versions. Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred.
  • Have solid understanding of Metadata, Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Architecture.
  • Be familiar with n-tier layered architecture (3-5 years).

Apply now for more information!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position