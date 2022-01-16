Data Warehouse Developer at sabenza IT

Are you a Data Warehouse Developer with a passion for SQL and a desire to grow in a dynamic, customer centric team?

Our client is looking for a SQL Data Warehouse Developer with 5 Years experience.

The ideal candidate should be able to work autonomously whilst still forming part of the team.

Experience and skills required:

Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (5 years +),

Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL will be an advantage.

Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (5 years +).

Have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (5 years +).

Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software would add an advantage.

Have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (5 years +).

Should have a good understanding of source control systems and the concepts of building and releasing software versions. Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred.

Have solid understanding of Metadata, Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Architecture.

Be familiar with n-tier layered architecture (3-5 years).

Desired Skills:

T-sql

Data warehouse

Oracle

DB2

MySQL

MS Access

Mongo

PostgresSQL

SSIS

ETL

OLAP

OLAP Cubes

Olap Hierarchy

TFS

MDM

Data Architecture

Visual Studio

n-tier

layer

architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

