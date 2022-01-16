Database Administrator at Sabenza IT

Jan 16, 2022

Our client is looking for a NoSQL Database Administrator that comes from a Linux Networking Background.

They are one of the biggest names in Retail and are looking to grow their team.

The ideal candidate should posses the following skills:

  • Have a Linux Networking Profile;
  • Hadoop;
  • MongoDB;
  • Cassandra;
  • AWS / Azure;
  • MySQL;
  • PostGres;
  • Apache;
  • Hbase;

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

