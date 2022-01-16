Database Administrator at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a NoSQL Database Administrator that comes from a Linux Networking Background.
They are one of the biggest names in Retail and are looking to grow their team.
The ideal candidate should posses the following skills:
- Have a Linux Networking Profile;
- Hadoop;
- MongoDB;
- Cassandra;
- Hadoop;
- AWS / Azure;
- MySQL;
- PostGres;
- Apache;
- Hbase;
Desired Skills:
- linux
- networking
- NoSQL
- MongoDB
- Cassandra
- Database administration
- Hadoop
- AWS
- Azure
- MySQL
- PostGres
- Apache
- HBase
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree