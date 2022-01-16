Digital Business Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a Intermediate Business Analyst with Digital and Digital Industry experience, to join their growing team. The who will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

Essential:

3+ years Business Analysis experience within retail

Relevant Technical and business acumen

3 years Retail/Digital industry

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

SAP experience – desirable

Desired Skills:

IT Business Analysis

Digital Business Analysis

Digital Products

Retail

Digital

SDLC

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

