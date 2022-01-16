Digital Business Analyst at Sabenza IT

Jan 16, 2022

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a Intermediate Business Analyst with Digital and Digital Industry experience, to join their growing team. The who will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

Essential:

  • 3+ years Business Analysis experience within retail
  • Relevant Technical and business acumen
  • 3 years Retail/Digital industry
  • Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
  • SAP experience – desirable

Apply now for Further Information!

Desired Skills:

  • IT Business Analysis
  • Digital Business Analysis
  • Digital Products
  • Retail
  • Digital
  • SDLC
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position