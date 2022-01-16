Digital Business Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a Intermediate Business Analyst with Digital and Digital Industry experience, to join their growing team. The who will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.
The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:
Essential:
- 3+ years Business Analysis experience within retail
- Relevant Technical and business acumen
- 3 years Retail/Digital industry
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- SAP experience – desirable
Apply now for Further Information!
Desired Skills:
- IT Business Analysis
- Digital Business Analysis
- Digital Products
- Retail
- Digital
- SDLC
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years