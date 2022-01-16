E-Commerce Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a Senior Business Analyst with E-Commerce experience, to join their growing team. The who will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

Essential:5+ years Business Analysis experience within retail and point of sale

Relevant Technical and business acumen Business Analysis in E-Commerce

Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

Experience in participating in projects.

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment.

Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

FTI

Business Analysis

E-Commerce

Ecommerce

E commerce

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

