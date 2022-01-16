E-Commerce Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a Senior Business Analyst with E-Commerce experience, to join their growing team. The who will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.
The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:
Essential:5+ years Business Analysis experience within retail and point of sale
- Relevant Technical and business acumen Business Analysis in E-Commerce
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects.
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment.
- Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.
Apply now for Further Information!
Desired Skills:
- FTI
- Business Analysis
- E-Commerce
- Ecommerce
- E commerce
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree