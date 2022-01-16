Intermediate Programmer at Sabenza IT

Jan 16, 2022

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Intermediate Programmer to join their already amazing team.

You will need to have a deep specialised knowledge beyond your peers in AWS technologies and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

  • 3+ years in Cloud Technologies.
  • 3+ years Experience in being a developer within a development team.
  • 3+ years of experience in software development and testing.
  • 3+ years Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps
  • 3+ years of Java Programming Language
  • Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian
  • AWS Technologies (3+ years)
  • 3+ years Understanding of Employee business objects and possible integration scenarios

For more information, apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud
  • Developer
  • Testing
  • Agile
  • DevOps
  • Scrum
  • Atlassian
  • AWS
  • Integration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

