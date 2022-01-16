Intermediate Programmer at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Intermediate Programmer to join their already amazing team.

You will need to have a deep specialised knowledge beyond your peers in AWS technologies and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

3+ years in Cloud Technologies.

3+ years Experience in being a developer within a development team.

3+ years of experience in software development and testing.

3+ years Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps

3+ years of Java Programming Language

Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian

AWS Technologies (3+ years)

3+ years Understanding of Employee business objects and possible integration scenarios

Desired Skills:

Cloud

Developer

Testing

Agile

DevOps

Scrum

Atlassian

AWS

Integration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

