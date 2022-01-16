Intermediate Programmer at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Intermediate Programmer to join their already amazing team.
You will need to have a deep specialised knowledge beyond your peers in AWS technologies and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.
The ideal candidate should have the following experience:
- 3+ years in Cloud Technologies.
- 3+ years Experience in being a developer within a development team.
- 3+ years of experience in software development and testing.
- 3+ years Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps
- 3+ years of Java Programming Language
- Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian
- AWS Technologies (3+ years)
- 3+ years Understanding of Employee business objects and possible integration scenarios
Desired Skills:
- Cloud
- Developer
- Testing
- Agile
- DevOps
- Scrum
- Atlassian
- AWS
- Integration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree