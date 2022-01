Intermediate SAP HR Business Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our Client is looking for a Intermediate HR Business Analyst to join their Team of Business Analysts.

Required Experience:

Degree with 5 years related experience.

Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

5 years Business Analysis Techniques (IT)

5 years Business Process Management

5 Years Business Requirements Writing

5 Years People Management

5 Years Quality Management

Candidates must have Business Analyst experience in HR and SAP.

5 Years Conflict Management

5 Years Coaching & Mentoring

Apply now for more information on this great venture

Desired Skills:

SAP HR

Business Analyst

FTi

Mentorship

Coaching

People Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

