JavaScript Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Financial Giant looking for an Amazing JavaScript to join their team creation of data pipelines to support downstream data delivery.
The ideal candidate should have the below skills and experience:
? BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)
? Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment Java / JavaScript Certificates
? At least four+ years of JavaScript & Java experience with sound technical proficiency in the following:
? AWS
? Docker
? Micro-services
? Spring & Spring-Boot experience
? Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol
? Implementing both front-end and back-end
? AngularJS and Angular.io
? Node.js, Express & Swagger / OpenAPI Specification
? MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)
? Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB)
? Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle)
? Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora)
? JMS and Messaging technologies
? XML and Related technologies
? Web services
? Gradle
? GIT
? Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
? Security principles
? Test automation
? DevOps experience
Apply now for more information!!
Desired Skills:
- LISP
- Investment
- Financial
- Java
- Javascript
- AWS
- Docker
- Microservices
- Spring
- Spring Boot
- HTML
- CSS
- HTTP
- HTTPS
- Angularjs
- Angular.io
- Fullstack
- Mean
- Mongo
- expressjs
- angular
- nodejs
- NoSQL
- Couch
- Dynamo
- PostgreSQL
- DB2
- Oracle
- Linux
- JMS
- Ubuntu
- Debian
- Fedora
- XML
- web services
- Git
- Gradle
- JUnit
- Mockito
- Security
- test
- test automation
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree