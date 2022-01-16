JavaScript Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Financial Giant looking for an Amazing JavaScript to join their team creation of data pipelines to support downstream data delivery.

The ideal candidate should have the below skills and experience:

? BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)

? Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment Java / JavaScript Certificates

? At least four+ years of JavaScript & Java experience with sound technical proficiency in the following:

? AWS

? Docker

? Micro-services

? Spring & Spring-Boot experience

? Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol

? Implementing both front-end and back-end

? AngularJS and Angular.io

? Node.js, Express & Swagger / OpenAPI Specification

? MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)

? Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB)

? Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle)

? Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora)

? JMS and Messaging technologies

? XML and Related technologies

? Web services

? Gradle

? GIT

? Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

? Security principles

? Test automation

? DevOps experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

