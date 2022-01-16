JavaScript Developer at Sabenza IT

Jan 16, 2022

Our client is a Financial Giant looking for an Amazing JavaScript to join their team creation of data pipelines to support downstream data delivery.

The ideal candidate should have the below skills and experience:
? BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)
? Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment Java / JavaScript Certificates
? At least four+ years of JavaScript & Java experience with sound technical proficiency in the following:
? AWS
? Docker
? Micro-services
? Spring & Spring-Boot experience
? Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol
? Implementing both front-end and back-end
? AngularJS and Angular.io
? Node.js, Express & Swagger / OpenAPI Specification
? MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)
? Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB)
? Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle)
? Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora)
? JMS and Messaging technologies
? XML and Related technologies
? Web services
? Gradle
? GIT
? Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
? Security principles
? Test automation
? DevOps experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

