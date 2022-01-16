.Net Sharepoint Developer at Sabenza IT

Our Client is looking for a .NET/SharePoint Developer in Cape Town.

The succesful candidate will be responsible for developing new solutions and customizing existing ones. You will work with both teams in order to develop the most efficient solutions possible. You should have experience working with Microsoft technologies such as SharePoint 2010 Server Administration, C#.NET and SharePoint Portal Server.

As they are one of the largest names in Consulting, this would be a great way to build your consulting skills.

Requirements:

Develops solutions for SharePoint, .NET, and Silverlight applications

Provides problem resolution and implementation of solutions in a timely manner.

Updates website, portal, and business application code and unit tests as necessary.

Understands and complies with Code Review Policy and procedures.

Designing, developing, testing, and troubleshooting computer software systems.

Qualifications:

Experience with ASP.NET and/or SQL Server preferred.

4+ years of professional experience in software development using C# and ASP.NET; must have experience developing SharePoint solutions

Experience with SharePoint Server 2013 and/or Office 365 required.

Experience developing web applications using ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework, SQL Server, or other technologies is preferred.

Desired Skills:

.net

sharepoint

sharepoint server 2013

office 365

MVC

Entity

SQL

SQL Server

silverlight

sever 2010

portal server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

