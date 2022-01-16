Senior Analyst Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is one of the biggest client facing brands in the country and is looking for a Superb Intermediate to Analyst Developer to join their team.
The ideal candidate would require the following skills and experience:
Experience and Qualifications:
- 3-5 years’ development experience within a financial services environment
- 2-3 years’ experience analysing and documenting business requirements
- Relevant B-degree in Information Technology, Computer Science,
- Knowledge of (SDLC)
- Relevant programming languages -C, C++, C#
- Preferred programming language -C
- Some background using IBM mainframe would be an advantage.
- Confident working in Windows, Microsoft Visual Studio, etc
- Must have sound understanding of architectural principles
- Sound understanding of relational databases and SQL language
- Sound knowledge of business analysis and systems analysis
- Software testing and writing Test Cases
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- Financial Services
- Analyst Programmer
- SDLC
- C
- C#
- C++
- IBM Mainframe
- Visual Studio
- Relational databases
- SQL
- Test
- Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years