Senior Analyst Developer at Sabenza IT

Jan 16, 2022

Our client is one of the biggest client facing brands in the country and is looking for a Superb Intermediate to Analyst Developer to join their team.

The ideal candidate would require the following skills and experience:

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 3-5 years’ development experience within a financial services environment
  • 2-3 years’ experience analysing and documenting business requirements
  • Relevant B-degree in Information Technology, Computer Science,
  • Knowledge of (SDLC)
  • Relevant programming languages -C, C++, C#
  • Preferred programming language -C
  • Some background using IBM mainframe would be an advantage.
  • Confident working in Windows, Microsoft Visual Studio, etc
  • Must have sound understanding of architectural principles
  • Sound understanding of relational databases and SQL language
  • Sound knowledge of business analysis and systems analysis
  • Software testing and writing Test Cases

