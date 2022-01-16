Senior Front End Developer at Sabenza IT

We are looking for Senior Frontend Developer for our client. They provide exciting new opportunities, local and international.

The role will be 100% remote work but based on Normal Timezones.

As a Frontend Developer, you’ll be responsible for the development of new and existing websites. You will have an in-depth knowledge of HTML5/CSS3, JavaScript and CSS preprocessors such as SASS or LESS.

You should also be comfortable with cross-browser compatibility issues when developing responsive sites.

This role requires excellent communication skills as well as written and verbal presentation skills to present ideas clearly and concisely to clients, colleagues and managers alike.

Your Duties will be split between the following Main areas of Responsibilities:

Requirements:

Develops single page or responsive websites using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Acts as front-end specialist for the company and develops web applications using HTML5/CSS3, jQuery, JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, etc.

Ensures website functionality is preserved when migrating to newer versions of the client browser.

Evaluates new trends in web development and adapts his technical skills to fit with the business needs of the organization.

Designs and documents new features.

Manages web site performance issues including caching, optimization, and designing an efficient delivery system that ensures both a high level of quality and cost efficiency.

Qualifications:

5+ years of experience in frontend development with a strong focus on UX and data visualization

Strong knowledge of JavaScript, CSS, and HTML5, along with the ability to customize these languages for your specific needs.

Familiarity with building mobile applications (Android/iOS) is required.

Minimum 2 years of experience with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3 and related technologies

