Senior Java Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is one of the biggest client facing brands in the country and is looking for a Superb Senior Java Developer to join their team.
The ideal candidate would require the following skills and experience:
Requirements Languages:Java 8
- JavaScript / TypeScript
- SQL
Frameworks and specs:
- Java EE 7+
- Spring Boot
- Angular 2+
- REST service design (Open API) and Implementation
- Consuming Rest/SOAP based services
Runtimes and tools:
- Apache Maven
- NodeJS
- Git / Gitlab
- Jenkins
- Ansible
Methodologies:
- Scrum
Experience and Qualifications
- At least 5 years of full-time software development experience.
- Relevant IT Qualification.
Apply now for more information!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree