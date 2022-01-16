Senior Java Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is one of the biggest client facing brands in the country and is looking for a Superb Senior Java Developer to join their team.

The ideal candidate would require the following skills and experience:

Requirements Languages:Java 8

JavaScript / TypeScript

SQL

Frameworks and specs:

Java EE 7+

Spring Boot

Angular 2+

REST service design (Open API) and Implementation

Consuming Rest/SOAP based services

Runtimes and tools:

Apache Maven

NodeJS

Git / Gitlab

Jenkins

Ansible

Methodologies:

Scrum

Experience and Qualifications

At least 5 years of full-time software development experience.

Relevant IT Qualification.

