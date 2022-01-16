Test Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant that is looking for a Intermediate Test Analyst to perform testing activities for implementation of successful business solutions, defect fixes, functional testing, system enhancements, new applications testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents. The succesful candidate should have the following:

Grade 12

Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical)

Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)

Experience of testing using test management tools such as HP ALM/QC, API

Experience in HPE Unified Functional Testing (UFT) & Load Runner a plus.

A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work delivery.

Thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.

Proven experience of testing complex user interfaces.

Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques.

Experience of testing using an automated test tool such as QC and QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Python or any other.

Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements.

