Data Analyst

Jan 17, 2022

  • Strong understanding of Data Integration process (SSIS/Glue)
  • Experience working with database tables/views and other Database elements
  • Understanding of relational databases and Modelling Techniques (SQL Server, DB2)
  • Understanding of data mining process
  • Strong Understanding of ETL processes
  • Financial Sector Knowledge
  • Data Modelling
  • AWS Data Analytics background
  • SQL Skills
  • Data Analysis

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to
fellow colleagues and users when required

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Sector
  • Data Modelling
  • AWS Data Analytic
  • Data Analysis
  • ETL
  • SQL
  • AWS
  • Date Modelling

About The Employer:

– Preferred Employer
– Great Culture
– Fanatasic Work ethic
– Surround yourself with smart people

Learn more/Apply for this position