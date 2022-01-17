Data Analyst

Strong understanding of Data Integration process (SSIS/Glue)

Experience working with database tables/views and other Database elements

Understanding of relational databases and Modelling Techniques (SQL Server, DB2)

Understanding of data mining process

Strong Understanding of ETL processes

Financial Sector Knowledge

Data Modelling

AWS Data Analytics background

SQL Skills

Data Analysis

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to

fellow colleagues and users when required

Desired Skills:

Financial Sector

Data Modelling

AWS Data Analytic

Data Analysis

ETL

SQL

AWS

Date Modelling

About The Employer:

– Preferred Employer

– Great Culture

– Fanatasic Work ethic

– Surround yourself with smart people

Learn more/Apply for this position