Jan 17, 2022

Are you a Senior Data Scientist with experience within the Mining environment and seeking international exposure?

Our client has an amazing remote opportunity for a 6-month contract renewable.

  • Work Location: Australia – Remote Work
  • Duration: 6 Months renewal

Key tasks:

  • Perform requirements analysis of assigned projects to ensure correct mapping of requirements to solution design
  • Perform data science solution development including:
  • Performing exploratory data analysis,
  • Performing statistical data modeling,
  • Building descriptive/predictive/prescriptive models,
  • Performing experimentation with testing & validation,
  • Performing model optimization
  • Deliver high quality solutions to meet project requirements using state-of-the-art DA/DS/ML/AI techniques
  • Implement solution using agile sprints
  • Collaborate with business and technical stakeholders to deliver projects
  • Implement appropriate visualization artefacts to demonstrate solution performance for project stakeholders
  • Communicate project outcomes with project stakeholders through presentations & reports

Skills & Experience:

  • Knowledge about mining value chain is required. Must be familiar with mining, geo science and mineral systems.
  • Good understanding of ore processing in the context of mining and associated data analysis challenges is required
  • Prior hands-on experience in any of the following areas is needed:
  • Sensor data analysis
  • Spectral data analysis (hyper spectral image analysis etc.)
  • Signal data processing (Infrared, imagery etc.)
  • Hands on experience in ML/AI/analytics implementation
  • Industry Analytics/ML/AI project delivery experience using Agile methods
  • Experience in building production DS solutions including API deployment using Cloud
  • Working directly with business stakeholders, data engineers, solutions architects, and product managers in creating robust solutions.
  • Current knowledge about ML algorithms, libraries, and frameworks (should be demonstrable via coding test in Python etc. languages)
  • Effective verbal and written communication

Desired Skills:

  • Predictive modelling
  • Data Science

