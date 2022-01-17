Data Scientist

Are you a Senior Data Scientist with experience within the Mining environment and seeking international exposure?

Our client has an amazing remote opportunity for a 6-month contract renewable.

Work Location: Australia – Remote Work

Duration: 6 Months renewal

Key tasks:

Perform requirements analysis of assigned projects to ensure correct mapping of requirements to solution design

Perform data science solution development including:

Performing exploratory data analysis,

Performing statistical data modeling,

Building descriptive/predictive/prescriptive models,

Performing experimentation with testing & validation,

Performing model optimization

Deliver high quality solutions to meet project requirements using state-of-the-art DA/DS/ML/AI techniques

Implement solution using agile sprints

Collaborate with business and technical stakeholders to deliver projects

Implement appropriate visualization artefacts to demonstrate solution performance for project stakeholders

Communicate project outcomes with project stakeholders through presentations & reports

Skills & Experience:

Knowledge about mining value chain is required. Must be familiar with mining, geo science and mineral systems.

Good understanding of ore processing in the context of mining and associated data analysis challenges is required

Prior hands-on experience in any of the following areas is needed:

Sensor data analysis

Spectral data analysis (hyper spectral image analysis etc.)

Signal data processing (Infrared, imagery etc.)

Hands on experience in ML/AI/analytics implementation

Industry Analytics/ML/AI project delivery experience using Agile methods

Experience in building production DS solutions including API deployment using Cloud

Working directly with business stakeholders, data engineers, solutions architects, and product managers in creating robust solutions.

Current knowledge about ML algorithms, libraries, and frameworks (should be demonstrable via coding test in Python etc. languages)

Effective verbal and written communication

