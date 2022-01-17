Developer – Java at Parvana Recruitment

Jan 17, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Developing green field microservices to run in a cloud native environment using Java.
  • Developing high quality code using the best tools and practices.
  • Designing, coding, testing, debugging, documenting and maintaining microservice applications and application enhancements.
  • Supporting CI/CD tools integration.
  • Collaborating with other team members on application architecture design and decision-making.

Qualifications:

  • A degree or masters in Computer Science, Engineering or related discipline.

Skills / Experience:

  • 6+ years Java experience.
  • Understanding of design principles.
  • Experience in the following:
    • Spring framework, Spring Boot, etc.
    • Web services (REST/JSON).
    • Svn, Git, GitLab.
    • Unix / Linux.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Experience in the following would be ideal:
    • Developing microservice based applications from scratch
    • An understanding of the associated architectures, design patterns etc.
    • Cloud development and deployment experience (AWS, Google, OpenStack etc.).
    • Kubernetes, Docker.
    • Continuous Integration and Delivery environments with Jenkins.
    • TLS, OAuth experience.
    • OpenAPI, Prometheus, Jaeger and Logging frameworks such as Fluentd.
    • Scripting experience in Python, Perl.
    • Ansible experience.
    • Familiarity with Redis, Cassandra.
    • Kafka experience.

Additional Details:

  • Must have valid working rights.
  • Sponsorship is not available.

Desired Skills:

  • Java Developer
  • Telecommunications
  • SDLC

