Embedded Developer

Qualifications, Experience, & Skills:

Educational Qualifications:

Software Development related Qualification will be an added advantage.

Professional Qualifications

BSc Degree (Computer Science) or related qualification.

Relevant Certification

Years of Experience

5-10 years in software development.

Other requirements

Highly capable of writing whole systems code in Embedded C/C++, Assembler, Kotlin, Python, Java, C#, .NET, HTML, JavaScript and CSS.

Highly capable of writing whole systems code for the Android platform.

In depth understanding of the Linux and Android operating system.

In depth understanding of web servers like Apache and IIS.

In depth understanding of TCP/IP, HTTP, GPRS, GSM and Serial

In depth understanding of Database development using SQL and RDMS MySQL.

Knowledge of payment systems and EMV will be advantages.

Capable of System related problem resolution.

Capable of carrying out system operational duties.

Capable of mentoring new staff.

Good communication skills

Good time management skills.

Leadership and mentoring skills.

Conflict resolution skills.

Analytical thinking

Critical thinking

Problem solving

Sound understanding of procedural and object-oriented programming.

Sound understanding of TDD.

Sound understanding of relational databases

Ability to user version control software such as GIT

Required Proficiency Level

Advanced (Applied Theory).

Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita

Learn more/Apply for this position