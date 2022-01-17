Embedded Developer

Jan 17, 2022

Qualifications, Experience, & Skills:
Educational Qualifications:

  • Software Development related Qualification will be an added advantage.

Professional Qualifications

  • BSc Degree (Computer Science) or related qualification.
  • Relevant Certification

Years of Experience

  • 5-10 years in software development.

Other requirements

  • Highly capable of writing whole systems code in Embedded C/C++, Assembler, Kotlin, Python, Java, C#, .NET, HTML, JavaScript and CSS.
  • Highly capable of writing whole systems code for the Android platform.
  • In depth understanding of the Linux and Android operating system.
  • In depth understanding of web servers like Apache and IIS.
  • In depth understanding of TCP/IP, HTTP, GPRS, GSM and Serial
  • In depth understanding of Database development using SQL and RDMS MySQL.
  • Knowledge of payment systems and EMV will be advantages.
  • Capable of System related problem resolution.
  • Capable of carrying out system operational duties.
  • Capable of mentoring new staff.
  • Good communication skills
  • Good time management skills.
  • Leadership and mentoring skills.
  • Conflict resolution skills.
  • Analytical thinking
  • Critical thinking
  • Problem solving
  • Sound understanding of procedural and object-oriented programming.
  • Sound understanding of TDD.
  • Sound understanding of relational databases
  • Ability to user version control software such as GIT

Required Proficiency Level

  • Advanced (Applied Theory).

